Brokerages Set The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Target Price at $71.62

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.62.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDCO shares. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of The Medicines stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Medicines by 1,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Medicines by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Medicines by 705.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.
The Medicines Company Profile
The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.
