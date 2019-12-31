Brokerages Set The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Target Price at $71.62

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDCO shares. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of The Medicines stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Medicines will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Medicines by 1,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Medicines by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Medicines by 705.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

