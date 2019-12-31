Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) Receives GBX 567.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 567.20 ($7.46).

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LON ISAT opened at GBX 544.40 ($7.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 562.24. Inmarsat has a twelve month low of GBX 355 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 617.20 ($8.12). The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

