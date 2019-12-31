Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 66.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 268.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 143,856 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

