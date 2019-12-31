Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $67,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $128,562,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $180.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $132.17 and a 12-month high of $181.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.05.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

