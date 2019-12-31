Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 11,650,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.24. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 20.25%. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1747 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

