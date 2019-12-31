Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 10,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UNVR stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Univar has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Univar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univar by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Univar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Univar by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

