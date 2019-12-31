Short Interest in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Decreases By 7.6%

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Xerox has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 4.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Xerox by 23.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

