Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Short Interest Update

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

