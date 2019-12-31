Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE WBS opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after acquiring an additional 98,372 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

