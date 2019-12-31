Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expands By 8.4%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $191,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,628,075 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $66.94 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

