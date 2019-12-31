Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.80 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

