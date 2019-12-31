JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BBSA stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.