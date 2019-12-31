iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 1 year low of $2,806.59 and a 1 year high of $3,563.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.02.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Dividend History for iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06
iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04
iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.02
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.02
IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend
IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report