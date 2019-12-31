iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 1 year low of $2,806.59 and a 1 year high of $3,563.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.02.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.