iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.