iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

