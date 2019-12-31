iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5755 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $223.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

