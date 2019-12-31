iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Announces — Dividend of $0.02

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSL opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88.

