IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ULTR opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $52.32.

