IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.59

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5929 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from IQ Real Return ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.

Shares of CPI opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. IQ Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

