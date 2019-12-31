IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.59

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5929 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from IQ Real Return ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.
Shares of CPI opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. IQ Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $28.52.
About IQ Real Return ETF
