IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2278 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

