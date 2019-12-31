IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2449 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of HFXJ opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.