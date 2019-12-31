IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.47

IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from IQ Global Resources ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

GRES opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Get IQ Global Resources ETF alerts:

IQ Global Resources ETF Company Profile

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.