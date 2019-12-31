IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.47

IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from IQ Global Resources ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.
GRES opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.
IQ Global Resources ETF Company Profile
