IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CSML)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CSML stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

