IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Announces — Dividend of $0.02

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQSI opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

