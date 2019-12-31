Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

