RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RLI by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLI by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RLI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. RLI has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

