Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

