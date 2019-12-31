Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE WH opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 230.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

