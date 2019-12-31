Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $920.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cohu by 985.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.