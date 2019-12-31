Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.
DTEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
