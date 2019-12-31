Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.49 or 0.00583253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, DigiFinex and BitBay. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $3.08 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010223 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,753,844 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

