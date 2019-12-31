IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $448.62 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Gate.io, CoinFalcon and HitBTC. IOTA has a total market cap of $448.62 million and $5.13 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Ovis, Binance, OKEx, Bitfinex, FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, Cobinhood, Exrates and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

