Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Drops By 7.2%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,138,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,454,000 after buying an additional 122,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,661,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,845,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

