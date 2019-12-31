Short Interest in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Grows By 7.2%

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Cato alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Cato during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cato during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cato during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cato during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATO opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $424.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cato has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.