Short Interest in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Decreases By 5.9%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $446.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Calix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.