Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 377,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,487,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 454,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 726,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 149,545 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $15,761,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

