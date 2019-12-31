BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Down 7.3% in December

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 27,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

BlackBerry stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $59,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

