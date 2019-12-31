Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 625,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of BFAM opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $505,549.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $5,523,950. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

