Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 625,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of BFAM opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
