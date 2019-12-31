Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Declines By 6.5%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $500.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $377.28 and a 12-month high of $506.81. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $546.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.64.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

