Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2426 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

Dividend History for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Latest News

