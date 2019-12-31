Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:EMFM)

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.241 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA EMFM opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

