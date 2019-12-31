Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Declares $0.14 — Dividend

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

LNGR stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

