Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0702 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of DRIV opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share
Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share
Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24
Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24
Dock Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Million
Dock Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Million
Global X Longevity Thematic ETF Declares $0.14 — Dividend
Global X Longevity Thematic ETF Declares $0.14 — Dividend
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07
Global X YieldCo Index ETF Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend
Global X YieldCo Index ETF Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report