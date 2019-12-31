Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0702 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of DRIV opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

