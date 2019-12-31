Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X YieldCo Index ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ YLCO opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Global X YieldCo Index ETF has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

