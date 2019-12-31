Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1699 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

EPRF opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

