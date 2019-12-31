Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1699 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

EPRF opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Dividend History for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share
Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share
Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24
Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24
Dock Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Million
Dock Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Million
Global X Longevity Thematic ETF Declares $0.14 — Dividend
Global X Longevity Thematic ETF Declares $0.14 — Dividend
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07
Global X YieldCo Index ETF Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend
Global X YieldCo Index ETF Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report