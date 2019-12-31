Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
NYSEARCA COPX opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $23.54.
About Global X Copper Miners ETF
