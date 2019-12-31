Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

