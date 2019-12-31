Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA TFIV opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $24.62.

