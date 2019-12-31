GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3586 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

Shares of COMB opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

