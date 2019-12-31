Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) to Issue $0.41 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOEX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

