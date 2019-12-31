Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.32

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.3189 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $15.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Hartford Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

Dividend History for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

