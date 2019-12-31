Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Declares $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

